Duster: Rachel Hilson & Josh Holloway Lead HBO Max, J.J. Abrams Series Rachel Hilson & Josh Holloway are set to lead J.J. Abrams, LaToya Morgan, and WBTV's Duster, which received a series order from HBO Max.

Rachel Hilson (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) and Josh Holloway (LOST) are set to lead J.J. Abrams, LaToya Morgan, and Warner Bros. Television's Duster, which has received an eight-episode order from HBO Max. Set in 1972, the series focuses on the first Black female FBI agent as she heads to the Southwest and recruits a gutsy getaway driver in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate. Joining Hilson (Nina) & Holloway (Jim) are Keith David as Ezra, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis, Greg Grunberg as Abbott, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Asivak Koostachin as Awan, Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna, and Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, shared, "We are delighted to bring this high-voltage crime caper from the brilliant minds of J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan to the HBO Max audience. This show has all the elements of a great Max Original, with propulsive storytelling, fantastic characters, and some truly bad-ass car chases." Abrams added, "LaToya and I are thrilled at the chance to bring the wild, wily and wacky world of 'Duster' to life, especially with this exceptional cast, crew, and network." Morgan continued, "'Duster' is an amalgam of all my favorite things – high-octane storytelling with deep characters and so much heart. It's a dream project, and I'm supremely grateful to all the folks at Warner Bros. and HBO Max for believing in this show. And I couldn't have asked for a better partner in crime than J.J. to build this incredible world."

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, the first two episodes are written by Abrams and Morgan, with the first two episodes directed by & executive produced by Steph Green. In addition, Abrams & Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot through its content partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and WBTV, as does Morgan for TinkerToy Productions via its overall deal with WBTV.