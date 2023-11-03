Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Echo, hulu, Marvel Studios, mcu

Echo: Maya Lopez's Power in Comics "Kind of Lame"; Different in Series

Marvel Studios' Echo Director & EP Sydney Freeland didn't mince words while explaining why Maya Lopez's power will be different in the series.

Article Summary Marvel Studios' "Echo" series will showcase Maya Lopez with a different power from the comics.

Director & EP Sydney Freeland believes the comics version of Maya's power is "kind of lame".

"Echo" is a watershed series for MCU with numerous "firsts" including being rated "TV-MA".

Set to drop all five episodes on January 10, 2024, an official trailer, key art poster, and preview images were released earlier today.

Earlier today, viewers were treated to their first extended look at Marvel Studios' Alaqua Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Echo via an official trailer, key art poster, and preview images. The five-episode "Hawkeye" spinoff spotlights Maya Lopez (Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (D'Onofrio) criminal empire -forcing her to confront her own family and legacy. Something that almost got lost in the news was how the show is a series of firsts for the MCU – the first series rated "TV-MA," the first series to be binge-dropped, and the first series to release on Disney+ & Hulu at the same time. Along with firsts, there are also going to be some changes as the comic book character makes the transition to live-action. Created by writer David Mack & artist Joe Quesada and first introduced in Daredevil #9 (Dec. 1999), the comics version of Maya/Echo had "photographic reflexes" that allowed her to perfectly copy someone else's movements (for example, Lopez watched a concert-level pianist perform and was then able to become a concert-level pianist herself). Well, that won't be the case in the streaming series – with director and executive producer Sydney Freeland not mincing words when it comes to the reason why. "Her power in the comic books is that she can copy anything, any movement, any whatever. It's kind of lame," Freeland shared with Variety – but not sharing what Lopez's power will be in the series. "I will say that is not her power. I'll just kind of leave it at that," Freeland added.

Joining Cox and D'Onofrio for the five-episode streaming series are Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), and Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor! Four Sheets to the Wind). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer that was released earlier today – with Marvel Studios' Echo set to hit streaming screens on January 10th:

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin (Blackfeet), Marion Dayre, and Sydney Freeland – with Jennifer L. Booth and Amy Rardin co-executive-producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!