Echo Season 2: Alaqua Cox Wants More Family, Green Goblin Face-Off

Echo star Alaqua Cox would like to see more of Maya's family in Season 2 and a Green Goblin face-off. Then there's Daredevil: Born Again...

Article Summary Alaqua Cox of Marvel's Echo wants more of Maya's family if there is a Season 2.

Cox is interested in a Green Goblin showdown and meeting up with the Avengers.

She's hopeful Maya could appear in Daredevil: Born Again series.

Echo's intense street-level action under new Marvel Spotlight banner.

There was a whole lot to like about Marvel Studios' Alaqua Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring five-episode Echo, the "Hawkeye" spinoff series that ushered in the age of TV-MA into the MCU at a level of street intensity we hadn't seen since the Netflix days. In addition, the series officially introduced Marvel Studios' new "Marvel Spotlight" banner – spotlighting more grounded, character-driven stories not as deeply entrenched in MCU lore. While there hasn't been any official movement when it comes to a second season, Cox already has some pretty cool ideas on where she would like things to go if Season 2 does happen.

"[I'd like more of] Maya's family. I wouldn't mind if they went to New York City and all got revenge on those people that have hurt them and also used the powers of their ancestors that they have. I think that'd be a cool storyline," Cox shared during an interview with Screen Rant – before adding our favorite possibility. "And the Green Goblin. That would be pretty cool. I think I'd like to face the Green Goblin." In fact, there's a certain team of superheroes that Cox wouldn't mind having Maya meet – and a certain upcoming streaming series she wouldn't mind seeing Maya show up on. "I would hope that she's able to cross paths with other superheroes as well, for example, the Avengers. That would be a dream come true if she was able to meet any of the Avengers or even if she was in 'Daredevil [Born Again].' We just don't know. I'd like to see any of those possibilities."

Joining Cox and D'Onofrio for the five-episode streaming series were Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), and Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor! Four Sheets to the Wind). Now, here's a look at one of the previously-released teasers & the official trailer – with Marvel Studios' Echo currently streaming on Disney+:

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin (Blackfeet), Marion Dayre, and Sydney Freeland – with Jennifer L. Booth and Amy Rardin co-executive-producing.

