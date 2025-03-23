Posted in: TV | Tagged: btvs, buffy the vampire slayer

Editor Jon Dudkowski on Buffy Revival Being In "Really Smart" Hands

Buffy original series editor Jon Dudkowski on the revival series being in "really smart" hands with Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman.

Jon Dudkowski will always be grateful for everything he's learned from colleagues, friends, and mentors as an editor and director since his start as an assistant editor on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, working on seasons seven and eight, across 11 episodes. The two-time Emmy Award-winning series starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as the title character following the success of the original 1992 film that starred Kristy Swanson. The WB and UPN series allowed Joss Whedon to expand on the film's lore into the TV series, providing an expansive cast with Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Head, James Marsters, Emma Caulfield Ford, Michelle Trachtenberg, Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, Amber Benson, and Seth Green. The series' success allowed a spinoff series, Angel, that split the cast with Boreanaz leading as the title character taking Carpenter, and in its final season, Marsters joined the cast. While promoting his work on Paramount+'s Happy Face, Dudkowski spoke to Bleeding Cool about why he feels confident new showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman for the revival with Gellar returning.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Editor Jon Dudkowski Endorses Nora and Lilla Zuckerman for Revival Series

Bleeding Cool: I hear we'll get a Buffy revival series. If the forces align, perhaps your name will be in the running when they get that going again in production.

Thank you, Tom. I worked with a few of the (new 'Buffy') writers like Nora and Lilla (who I worked with on 'Fringe'), and I remember them being really smart. So, I don't know anything about the show, but I'm cautiously optimistic. 'Buffy' was near and dear to my heart, and I want it to be good, and I know some of the people involved. If anybody can pull it off, they're the ones.

In addition to the FOX sci-fi series, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman have also worked on Fox's Human Target and Prodigal Son, SYFY's Haven, USA's Suits, ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Peacock's Poker Face. For more on Dudkowski's work on Star Trek: Discovery, you can check out our previous interview.

