Elon Musk Unfollowed Rick and Morty; Season 4 Writer Has Theory Why

It seems Elon Musk has unfollowed Adult Swim's Rick and Morty - with the writer of his Season 4 episode offering a very good reason why.

During Rick and Morty S04E03: "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty" (directed by Bryan Newton and written by Caitie Delaney), our dimension-hopping duo enlisted a "crew" to help them take down Heist-o-Tron in an episode that deconstructed heist films in all of the best ways possible. One person they enlisted was Elon Tusk (more multiverse fun). Now, wouldn't Elon Tusk just end up being the same as the Elon Musk that we're stuck with, except for the tusks? Ahhh… the tusks turn out to be the key difference. Because in the episode, it's established that Elon Tusk has a stronger sense of personal humility than our variant because of those tusks. And if there's one thing that our Musk lacks is a decent sense of humility & humbleness. We even see how well Elon Tusk takes orders and does his part to be a team player for the greater good (even if an occasional comment from him rubs Rick the wrong way), understanding that he's not "The Smartest Guy in The Room" in this situation. Yeah, we think it's pretty obvious that this was more of a "Wish List" Musk compared to what reality gave us.

Still, it was an excellent episode – but that was back in 2019. A lot has changed since then – especially when it comes to the reality check that the public got when it came to Musk, with Musk apparently taking issue with series co-creator Justin Roiland getting the boot (more on that below). But it's now gone to the next level – and by "next level," I mean something that you would expect to hear going on during Study Hall or lunch in the cafeteria. Earlier today, Big Tech Alert noted that Musk was no longer following the official Rick and Morty account on Twitter – and writer Delaney has a pretty good idea why. Retweeting Big Tech Alert's post, Delaney added, "Did he hear the writer of the episode he guest stars in hates his guts (me)." Yeah, we're thinking that might have something to do with it…

Did he hear the writer of the episode he guest stars in hates his guts (me) https://t.co/2cL2RIRrpj — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) August 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Back in October 2023, Musk was whistling a different tune about the animated series – retweeting an Adult Swim video clip from S01E09: "Something Ricked This Way Comes," which sees Rick and Summer getting juiced up and then beating the collective s**t out of The Devil during his N33dful.com presentation. It seems he was amused by it since he dropped a "lol," and we're guessing he retweeted it because it has the DMX song in it – he thinks there's some kind of symbolic connection there or some other nonsense like that.

Here's a look at what Musk tweeted out, followed by a look at the clip in question – before we deep-dive into all of it…

Just for the sake of clarity, that's technically not the "full story" when it came to juiced-up Rick and Summer unleashing a serious societal smackdown. In the end credits scene, a neo-nazi, a schoolyard bully, a religious whackjob, and a dog abuser get some brutal justice at the hands (and feet and elbows and…) Rick and Summer. As you can see in the clip below, the message is that sometimes you have to offer hate-mongers a rough reminder that they're not welcome – instead of rolling out a metaphorical red carpet for them to spin their steaming piles of conspiracies as others have. But what's even odder is that Musk would even acknowledge the animated series after it made it clear in the fourth season that they would prefer it if our Earth had an alternate dimension Musk.

Of course, we are talking about the same Musk who referred to Roiland as "the heart of the show" when Adult Swim cut him loose – another example of how Muck has an endless supply of really bad pop culture takes.

He is also the heart of the show — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

