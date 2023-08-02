Posted in: Adult Swim, NBC, Opinion, Rick and Morty, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, opinion, twitter, x

Elon Musk, X Blue Let You Hide Your Twitter Shame (But It'll Cost You)

Looking for a way to hide the Twitter pride you have for your blue checkmark? Elon Musk & X Blue have the answer - and yes, it will cost you.

By now, it's pretty safe to say that if you're reading this, then you're familiar with the story of… The Rise & Fall of The Blue Checkmark. Before Elon Musk took over, we saw the blue checkmark as the last line of defense when it comes to knowing who on Twitter was legit and who was trying to fake the funk to make up for some serious personal failings. But once Musk had a say on matters, the blue check mark became nothing more than a meaningless symbol. You know what? Scratch that. The one meaning that it did have was that it signified that if you had $8 to spend every month and a weird hard-on for impersonating others and/or spreading hateful bulls**t, you can be given the same sense of "legitimacy" as The New York Times. Of course, the move went over about as well as you would expect. Musk even had celebrities who he had gifted with blue check marks asking to have them removed – and they're not paying for it. But with Twitter now X, Twitter Blue has now become X Blue (we're putting a pin in that one for now) – and with it comes a perk that will give X Blue subscribers the chance to hide their shame.

Here's how it reads on the X Blue page: "As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The checkmark will be hidden on your profile and posts." But – as surprised as I'm sure you'll be to hear this – the blue checkmark "camouflage mode" isn't perfect: "The checkmark may still appear in some places, and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription," and that "some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden." That's right! Unlike that old, corny-ass "Twitter Blue," X Blue understands that the best way to demonstrate your pride in something is to hide it away so that no one can see it. Can you imagine what we would've gotten if they let Musk keep his sign on the building? Dare to dream…

