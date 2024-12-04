Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Carrie Preston, Elsbeth

Elsbeth S02E06 "Gold, Frankincense, and Murder" Preview Clips Released

Check out these clips for CBS's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth S02E06: "Gold, Frankincense, and Murder."

The holidays are coming early for CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth. In fact, they're hitting this Thursday when the holiday episode S02E06: "Gold, Frankincense, and Murder" (written by Erica Larson and directed by Rachel Raimist) hits our screens. To make sure that your stockings are stuffed with as many previews as we can get our hands on, we've added four sneak peek clips to our rundown of the second season (which also includes a look at Michael Emerson-starring S02E07: "One Angry Woman."

Elsbeth Season 2 Episodes 6 & 7 Previews

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 6: "Gold, Frankincense, and Murder" – Celebrity Christmas curators Dirk and DeeDee Dashers (Vanessa Bayer) go from tinsel to tragedy after Dirk is killed in a freak accident and Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) begins to suspect his wife is behind the murder. Meanwhile, Elsbeth gets a holiday surprise courtesy of Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Kaya (Carra Patterson). Written by Erica Larson and directed by Rachel Raimist.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 7: "One Angry Woman" – Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) finally makes it as a true New Yorker when she is summoned to jury duty and lands on a murder trial where she faces off with the unusually difficult Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson), who will prove a formidable adversary. Written by Eric Randall and directed by Lionel Coleman.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

