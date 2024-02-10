Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, emmy awards, Emmys

Emmy Awards Return to ABC, Sunday Night in September: Calendar Dates

Here is a look at the awards calendar for the 76th Emmy Awards, hitting screens on Sunday, September 15, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT on ABC.

Article Summary 76th Emmy Awards air live on ABC on Sunday, September 15 at 8 pm ET.

Submissions for 76th Emmy Awards open on February 29.

Nomination voting spans from June 13 to June 24, 10 pm PT.

Emmy nominations to be announced on July 17.

The Television Academy knows we enjoyed the Emmy Awards so much that they're throwing another ceremony later this year! Okay, that's not really the reason – but we learned that the 76th Emmy Awards will be hitting screens on Sunday, September 15, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT on ABC (streaming the following day on Hulu). The show's host & producers were not announced, and the dates for the Creative Arts Emmys weren't confirmed (possibly September 7th & 8th based on previous calendars). This fall's broadcast will mark the first time that ABC has been the home to the awards show since the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted virtual ceremony in 2020 – a result of the COVID pandemic. The 76th edition of the annual awards ceremony comes eight months after the Television Academy held its WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes-delayed ceremony, taking place in January of this year. Now, here's a rundown of the awards submissions calendar:

February 29: Open for submissions

April 9: Deadline to apply for membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 75th Emmy competition and to secure member entry fee discount. Application(s) must be completed and paid for by this date.

Deadline for current voting members to apply for hyphenate voting status and for Associate members to apply to switch to Active voting membership.

April 26: Entry deadline for Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards.

May 8: Deadline for lapsed members to apply to reinstate their membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 75th Emmy competition and to secure member entry fee discount. Application(s) must be completed and paid for by this date.

May 9: Entry deadline for programs that identify as Primetime programming by virtue of genre and were originally presented June 1, 2023 – May 31, 2024.

Upload deadline for all entry materials.

June 13: Nominations-round voting begins.

June 24, 10 p.m. PT: Nominations-round voting ends.

June 28 – July 8: Voting for peer group-specific top ten round panels (if applicable)

July 17: Nominations announced.

July 24: Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations.

Week of August 5: Final-round videos available for viewing

August 15: Final-round voting begins.

August 26, 10 p.m. PT: Final-round voting ends

September TBD: Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Gala

September 15: 76th Emmy Awards ABC Telecast and Governors Gala

