Eragon: Showrunners, EPs Reportedly Board Disney+ Series Adaptation

Disney+'s "Eragon" series has reportedly tapped Todd Harthan and Todd Helbing as co-showrunners, with Marc Webb and Rachel Moore as EPs.

Back in July 2022, the news first hit that a live-action streaming series adaptation of Christopher Paolini's YA novel series "The Inheritance Cycle" was in development at Disney+. Though things would remain quiet for approximately 2-1/2 years, Paolini made it clear in February 2025 that development on the series adaptation was still rolling along. "Btw, Disney+ #Eragon show is still on track. Can't say anything more until a major contract gets signed. (Hollywood negotiations take *forever*.)," Paolini posted on Twitter at that time. Now, nearly a year since that update, we've got some major movement on the live-action "Eragon" series.

Todd Harthan (High Potential) and Todd Helbing (Superman & Lois) have reportedly boarded the project as co-showrunners, with Harthan as co-creator on the show alongside Paolini – and all three serving as executive producers. In addition, Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Rachel Moore will also serve as executive producers. As previously reported, Bert Salke will executive produce via Co-Lab 21. 20th Television is the studio, with 20th TV having optioned the entire "The Inheritance Cycle" book series. The show remains in development at Disney+. Harthan is currently under an overall deal at 20th TV.

Here's a look at Paolini's tweet offering the good news to fans that the series adaptation was still on track:

Btw, Disney+ #Eragon show is still on track. Can't say anything more until a major contract gets signed. (Hollywood negotiations take *forever*.) — Christopher Paolini (@paolini) February 1, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"This has been a long time coming," Paolini said in a social media statement when the news first hit back in 2022 (which you can check out below). "I can't tell you how many conversations, meetings, and messages were needed in order to reach this point. And we're still just at the beginning! However, none of this would have been possible without everyone who has read the books, supported the tweetstorms, and participated in this fandom over the years. So, a huge thank you from me to every Alagaësian out there. You brought the thunder." Originally self-published in 2002, Paolini's introduction to Eragon and his loyal dragon was republished by Knopf in 2003 – followed by Eldest in 2005, Brisingr in 2008, and Inheritance in 2011.

