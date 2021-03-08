Ethan Page Signs with AEW, Debuts in AEW Revolution Ladder Match

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, and I will reveal the surprise I have secured for Chad McMahon before the end of this report. But first, we are nearing the final hour of AEW Revolution, and I must report on this ladder match.

AEW Revolution Results Part 7

Max Castor comes out first so he can drop some rhymes about Lola Bunny's flat chest and Dr. Seuss getting canceled. Very topical stuff, amigos. The rest of the competitors come out: Lance Archer, Scorpio Skye, Penta El Zero M, and then the mystery person: "All Ego" Ethan Page, who has apparently signed with AEW, comrades.

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Suspended above the ring is a giant brass ring. The competitors must literally climb a ladder and grab a brass ring. Comrades, the marks must really have their panties in a bunch on Reddit about this one. This match has a lot of crazy spots, comrades. Like Page powerbombing Scorpio Sky into a ladder with Lance Archer in between the two sides of the ladder. Or like Penta hitting a destroyer on Cody Rhodes onto a ladder suspended between the ring and the barrier, which leads to Cody getting taken backstage. Or a sunset flip powerbomb off the ladder from Castor on Page. OR Archer kneeing Sky off the top turnbuckles and through a ladder on the outside.

After a while, Cody comes back out, selling an injury to his left shoulder. He stops Page from grabbing the ring and hits a Crossroads on him, but instead of going for the ring, he sets up the ladder to hit a dive on PAge. But Archer suplexes him off the ladder and Castor hits a big elbow drop right onto Rhodes' shoulder. Then Archer chokeslams everybody and hits the blackout on Castor onto a ladder. Ouch, comrades!

Archer goes for the ring but Page interrupts. He hits a Razor's Edge on Archer. Then Jake the Snake gets in the ring and hits a clothesline on Page. Then Penta superkicks Jake, who is helped away by referees. Cody, Penta, and Scorpio Sky each try to climb the ladder. Sky and Rhodes end up at the top of the ladder and Sky attacks the shoulder and shoves Cody off. Sky grabs the brass ring.

Winner: Scorpio Sky

El Presidente's Rating: ☭☭½

That was a fine match, comrades. Those guys have a lot of cojones to get involved in a match like that. It is exciting to see Scorpio Sky on the brink of a push as well.

Ok, comrades, it is time for me to deliver my surprise to my colleague, The Chadster, who will be taking over this AEW Revolution live coverage for the next match. Chad, there is somebody who you have been trying to get in touch with, amigo. Somebody who will not return your calls. But nobody dares ignore the calls of El Presidente… since I would have them executed if they did! Haw haw haw haw! So I have gotten through to this person, and I have a message for you, Chadster… that I will reveal at the end of the show tonight.

