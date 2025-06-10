Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: billy corgan, nwa, wrestling

Billy Corgan Strikes Streaming Deal with Roku Channel for NWA

Comrades! Your El Presidente reports on Billy Corgan's revolutionary NWA deal with Roku bringing free wrestling to the masses! CIA agents are furious!

Article Summary Billy Corgan’s NWA Powerrr storms Roku Channel, bringing free wrestling to the working masses, comrades!

Tuesday night lucha for all—NWA now streams across US, Canada, and Mexico. This is true socialist entertainment!

Roku adds NWA to sports lineup, showing wrestling is revolutionary sport, not just capitalist distraction, amigos!

New deal gives NWA global glory—much like my regime, it cannot be destroyed by capitalist pigs or CIA meddling!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my secret volcanic fortress where I am currently hosting a karaoke competition with Kim Jong-un (he insists on singing "Smells Like Teen Spirit" every single time). But enough about my dear friend's questionable musical tastes – we have wrestling business to discuss!

The National Wrestling Alliance, owned by none other than Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, has just announced a streaming deal with Roku that will bring NWA Powerrr to millions of homes across North America starting July 29th. As someone who once tried to start my own wrestling promotion called "Dictators of Destruction" (The CIA shut it down after our championship belt was revealed to be made of enriched uranium), I must say this is a brilliant move, comrades!

Billy Corgan, who purchased the NWA in 2017, has been working tirelessly to restore the promotion to its former glory. Much like how I restored my palace after that unfortunate incident with the exploding piñata filled with propaganda leaflets, Corgan has been rebuilding the NWA brick by brick. And now, with this Roku deal, he's taking the promotion to the masses – something I deeply respect as a champion of the people!

The deal means that every Tuesday at 8 PM EST, wrestling fans in the United States, Canada, and Mexico can watch NWA Powerrr for free on The Roku Channel. Free wrestling for the people? This sounds like socialism to me, comrades, and I heartily approve! It reminds me of the time Fidel Castro and I tried to broadcast Cuban wrestling matches via shortwave radio to American audiences. The CIA jammed our signal, but at least we tried to bring affordable entertainment to the masses.

What's particularly interesting about this partnership is that Roku has been aggressively expanding its sports content. They already stream MLB Sunday Leadoff, NBA G-League, Formula E, and even professional volleyball. Adding the NWA to this lineup of off-brand sports products shows they understand that professional wrestling – despite what The American CIA tells you – is indeed a sport! (They once tried to convince me it was "sports entertainment" during an interrogation, but I stood firm in my beliefs.)

Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports at Roku Media, expressed enthusiasm about bringing the "historic and storied promotion" to millions of viewers. And he's right to be excited! The NWA is the oldest wrestling promotion still in operation, with a lineage that includes legends like Lou Thesz, Harley Race, and Ric Flair. It's like the Fidel Castro of wrestling promotions – it simply refuses to go away despite numerous attempts by larger corporations to destroy it!

From my underground bunker's wrestling viewing room (complete with a portrait of El Santo that weeps oil whenever WWE books a bad finish), I've been following Corgan's stewardship of the NWA with great interest. The man who once sang about rats in cages is now letting wrestling talent out of theirs, giving them a platform to showcase their abilities on one of North America's biggest streaming services.

This move to Roku could be a game-changer for the NWA. Unlike my failed attempt to stream my own matches on MySpace in 2006 (Tom was my only friend, and even he didn't watch), Roku actually has the infrastructure and audience to make this work. With millions of potential viewers just a click away, the NWA could finally reclaim its position as a major player in the wrestling world.

So mark your calendars, comrades! Starting July 29th, Tuesday nights belong to the NWA on Roku. And remember, in the immortal words of my good friend Muammar Gaddafi (who once tried to body slam me at a dinner party but threw out his back), "Wrestling is the sport of the people, by the people, for the people!"

Until next time, this is El Presidente, reminding you that despite all his rage, Billy Corgan is no longer just a rat in a cage – he's now a wrestling promoter with a major streaming deal! Viva la lucha libre!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!