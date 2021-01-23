Euphoria Part 2 Now Available on HBO Max; BTS Look at Hunter Schafer

With the second of HBO's two Euphoria specials premiering this Sunday (and available now for subscribers to WarnerMedia's streaming service HBO Max- more on that below), the cable network is offering viewers a look behind the scenes. In Euphoria Part 2: Jules aka "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob," viewers learn how Jules (Hunter Schafer) spent the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the past year- especially with Rue (Zendaya). Directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the special was co-written by Levinson and Schafer- who also serves as a co-executive producer.

Here's your look at the official trailer for "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob," which HBO Max subscribers can screen early (Friday, January 22, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)- with the special set to have its HBO debut this Sunday, January 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT:

Even before it was officially announced in October, Zendaya had hinted at a return to the show's universe for something "special" to help bridge the wait for the second season. "So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don't really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don't know, give people something," she said at the time.

Here's a look at Schafer's tweet announcing the news, along with a first-look at the key art posted above:

Created, written, and executive produced by Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT. Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon serve as executive producers; with Will Greenfield serving as a co-executive producer. Shafer serves as an executive producer on the upcoming HBO/HBO Max special episode.