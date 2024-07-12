Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: euphoria, HBO, max, season 3, zendaya

Euphoria Season 3 Production Starts January 2025; Main Cast Returning

Production on Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria Season 3 begins in January 2025, with the main cast returning.

And just like that, we have some good news production-wise to report on the third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria. Earlier today, it was confirmed that Season 3 production will get underway in January 2025, with all main cast members set to return (Zendaya, Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and others). "I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on 'Euphoria' in January," shared Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films. "We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of 'Euphoria' to life for the fans."

Euphoria Season 3: What Was Reported…

In March, Variety went live with an exclusive report ("The Fight to Save 'Euphoria': Inside Rewrites, Reimagining Zendaya's Rue and a Time Jump for Season 3") offering insights into what went into the decision, a timeline regarding script submissions, and much more. To be clear, what the report covers comes from unnamed sources, so keep that in mind moving forward. Here's a look at the highlights:

Winter 2023: Levinson pitches his plan for Season 3 – a five-year time jump into the future that reportedly featured "meaty arcs" for Sweeney and Jacob Elordi – with HBO liking what it's seeing. In addition, it's reported that Zendaya's Rue was positioned for more of a background role – with the article claiming that her storyline would involve her becoming a private detective.

Post-WGA Strike: Reportedly, Zendaya wasn't impressed with the direction that the full scripts were taking the season. Being the star & executive producer and sharing a close creative relationship with Levinson, Zendaya reportedly shared with Levinson her vision of where the third season should be heading. In addition, it's reported that the deaths of series star Angus Cloud (who was set to play a major role in the season's plans) and producer Kevin Turen added to the delays.

Late 2023/Early 2024: Levinson's revised scripts – which included a new, meatier arc for Rue – didn't exactly impress HBO, with reports that the scripts didn't fit the show "tonally." Reportedly, Zendaya pitched a storyline that would've seen a sober, twentysomething Rue serving as a pregnancy surrogate.

Other Options: The report claims that HBO considered (but abandoned) a number of other options – including movies, specials, and even the possibility of Levinson stepping away from the series or bringing aboard additional writers.

A Possible Deadline? Though Zendaya has reportedly not yet read any of Levinson's newest scripts, HBO and the show's cast reportedly remain committed to a third season. The article claims that HBO is set to come back to the cast on October 1st with a game plan to have filming start in 2025. The shoot would be expected to run for 25 weeks, with the season possibly dropping from eight to six episodes (though HBO is apparently open to more episodes based on Levinson's finished scripts). One last thing that the article makes clear: after what went down with The Idol, HBO won't be moving forward without completed scripts.

