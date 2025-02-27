Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria Season 3 Welcomes Sharon Stone: "Honored to Be Euphoric"

It's official: Sharon Stone (Casino, Ratched) has joined the cast of the third season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya-starring Euphoria.

A little more than a week after reports hit that Sharon Stone (Casino, Ratched) was in negotiations to join the cast of the third season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria, it would appear that those negotiations were a success. How do we know? As production on the returning episodes rolls on, HBO confirmed the casting on social media earlier today. "There is little more exciting than going to work with this team of thrilling talent. From the genius of Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric," Stone shared in a statement that was released.

Euphoria Season 3: Who's Returning? Who's Joining?

Who's Returning? Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Colman Domingo returns as a guest star, with Dominic Fike also returning.

Any New Series Regulars? Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Lost, The Union) and Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, The Bikeriders, Eden)

Any New Guest Stars? Musical artist Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch (Love Hurts, Bottoms, Thursday Night Football), Darrell Britt-Gibson (She Taught Love, Judas and The Black Messiah, Barry), Kadeem Hardison (Criminal, The Chi, A Different World), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta, Killer Book Club, A League of Their Own), James Landry Hébert (1883, Horizon, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl, Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror)

Any Returning Crew? Emmy winner Julio C. Perez IV returns as supervising editor and co-producer. Emmy winner Marcell Rév returns as director of photography and will be shooting all episodes. Emmy winner Doniella Davy returns as makeup department head. Emmy winner Ryan Heffington returns as choreographer. Emmy-nominated Kim Kimble returns as hair department head.

Any New Crew? Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as a co-producer. CDG Awards winner Natasha Newman-Thomas joins as costume designer. ADG Awards winner Francois Audouy joins as production designer.

"I'm hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera. At the end of the day, I'm just thankful for the opportunity," Lynch shared. Hardison added, "I was over the moon when I heard the news that I booked it. It's amazing to be back on set with Z. She and I formed a tight friendship while shooting K.C. Undercover, and we've stayed close, so this is truly special. Sam, Ashley, the entire cast and crew have all been great to work with and we're all very happy to be shooting it here in LA, especially after the travesty that thousands here just experienced. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and here's to hoping more productions follow suit and come back to Los Angeles to shoot."

