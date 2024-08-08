Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: euphoria, HBO, max, zendaya

Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Still Waiting for Season 3 Details

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer shared that she still has "no f***ing idea what’s going on" with Season 3 and discussed returning to the series.

We're not being snarky when we say that a book, docuseries, and/or a fictional series based around what went on behind the scenes of Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria would probably make for some truly fascinating study. After a long stretch of both internal and external factors that delayed work on the series, it was announced last month that production on the third season would get underway in January 2025 – with all main cast members set to return (Zendaya, Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and others). "I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on 'Euphoria' in January," shared Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films. "We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of 'Euphoria' to life for the fans."

But with filming five months away, Schafer revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she has "no fucking idea what's going on" with the third season. "You can ask literally all of the cast. The real tea is that a lot has happened," Schafer added. In terms of the show, the cast and creative team were hit with two tragic losses between seasons – co-star Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen. "I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3. Obviously, I'm still coming to qualms about what's happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that's going to be tough," she explained. "I think there's a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful Season 3 — if it is supposed to happen, but I think that shit really threw everyone for a loop."

