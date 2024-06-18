Posted in: Comedy Central, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: chris rock, comedy central, everybody hates chris, Everybody Still Hates Chris

Everybody Still Hates Chris: Comedy Central Announces Voice Cast

Comedy Central announced the cast for Chris Rock's animated Everybody Still Hates Chris, with Rock, Terry Crews & Tichina Arnold returning.

Fans of Chris Rock's Everybody Hates Chris will like what we're about to share. Earlier today, Comedy Central announced the voice cast for the reimagined adult animated series Everybody Still Hates Chris. Alongside Rock, Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold will be reprising their roles from the original live-action series. Joining them for the new series are Tim Johnson Jr., Ozioma Akagha, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, and Gunnar Sizemore.

Produced by CBS Studios, Chris Rock Enterprises, and 3 Arts Entertainment, and set to premiere later this year. Everybody Still Hates Chris features Rock (Rustin, Fargo) as Adult Chris, narrating stories inspired by his experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s. Crews (America's Got Talent) voices Julius, Chris' father, who is a gentle giant with a relentless work ethic and cheap. He grew up dirt poor, so he knows the cost of everything down to the penny. He works two jobs to support the family, and on his days off, he takes on a third job. Arnold's (The Neighborhood) Rochelle is Chris' mother – who is smart, strong-willed, and has a nurturing spirit, but she can also be hot-headed, especially when it comes to her kids. She tolerates zero nonsense, so she quits more jobs in a month than most people do in a lifetime.

In addition, Johnson Jr. (Saturdays) will voice Young Chris, a nerd who wants to be cool, but he's outshined by his younger brother, tortured by his little sister, and foiled by his cheapskate dad. Akagha (Delilah) will voice Tonya, Chris' feisty baby sister, with the face of an angel and the heart of a demon, who gets along with her middle brother Drew but leaps at any chance to get Chris in trouble. Gardenhigh (Danger Force) will voice Drew, the golden child of the family who is the epitome of Black Excellence: handsome, athletic, a ladies' man, taller and cooler than his older brother Chris. Sizemore (Kung Fu Panda) will voice Greg, Chris's only friend at school who is girl-obsessed, status-conscious, and raised by a single dad.

"I'm very excited to introduce the world to another funny side of my childhood," shared Rock in a statement. Showrunner and Executive Producer Sanjay Shah added, "I wanted this job to get free tickets to a Chris Rock stand-up show, but we ended up making something we're proud of that is true to the original series we all loved." The upcoming animated series is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm. Alongside Rock of Chris Rock Enterprises, Shah (Central Park), Ali LeRoi, and Michael Rotenberg & Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment will executive produce. Titmouse (Big Mouth) serves as the animation studio for the series, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina serving as executive producers.

