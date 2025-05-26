Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

Everybody's Live This Week When John Mulaney Fights Three 14-Year-Olds

Along with guests Joe Mande, Sean Penn, and Sleater-Kinney with Fred Armisen, John Mulaney fights three 14-year-olds. Seriously.

Netflix and John Mulaney's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney wraps up the season this week with guests Joe Mande, Sean Penn, and Sleater-Kinney with Fred Armisen. But we all know what we're really tuning in for on Wednesday night. Because this is where things are now and this is what we are as a society, there's social media chatter regarding whether or not 100 men could beat a gorilla. Apparently, that very topic was being discussed in the show's writers' room before evolving (devolving?) into a debate over whether or not three 14-year-old boys could beat Mulaney in a fight. Well, guess what's going down this week? Under the banner of "Teen Night," Mulaney will fight three 14-year-old boys. Seriously.

You can check out the original announcement video above, with Mulaney offering a training update below. Following that, we get a chance to meet each of Mulaney's three combatants:

John Mulaney plans to fight three teenagers LIVE on Netflix on May 28. Tonight, he meets the first. #EverybodysLive pic.twitter.com/XNLgdIDQCx — Netflix (@netflix) May 8, 2025 Show Full Tweet

John Mulaney will fight three teenage boys LIVE on Netflix in one week. The final fighter has entered the ring. #EverybodysLive pic.twitter.com/O5AlXu0HHt — Netflix (@netflix) May 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Previously, the lineup of guests included Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, Cypress Hill, Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, Kim Deal, Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, and Mannequin Pussy, Wanda Sykes, John Waters, Stavros Halkias, Supreme Court Lawyer Neal Katyal, Daniel Hope with New Century Chamber Orchestra, Sigourney Weaver, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Sedaris, Transit Expert Alissa Walker, and Yeule

In addition, Mulaney has welcomed Bill Hader, Chelsea Peretti, Johnny Knoxville, Human Resources Executive & Employee Coach Catie Maillard, Bartees Strange, Conan O'Brien, Ayo Edebiri, Rita Moreno, Paleontologist Dr. Luis Chiappe, METZ, Molly Shannon, Marc Maron, Ronny Chieng, anesthesiologist Dr. Emily Methangkool, Maggie Rogers & John Cale, Andy Samberg, Robby Hoffman, Ramy Youssef, AAA Spokesperson Aixa Diaz, Destroyer & Jessica Pratt, Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, Brain Surgeon and Neuroscientist Dr. Rahul Jandial, Steve Guttenberg, and Alanis Morissette, and others.

The actor and comedian hosts, co-showruns, and executive produces Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, alongside executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

