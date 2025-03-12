Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney Tonight – And You Can Be, Too!

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney tonight at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET on Netflix. Here's a preview of Mulaney's guests and a whole lot more.

Coming off of the success of John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA, John Mulaney is bringing his live talk show game back to Netflix beginning tonight with Everybody's Live with John Mulaney – and everybody's invited to go live with him! "We will be live globally with no delay," Mulaney shared when the news was first announced. "We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we will ignore." Along with all of the necessary intel that you need on when and where to watch, we have a look at who's on tap for the first night, a look back at the Mulaney/Netflix relationship, and more. In addition, we've included some of Mulaney's recent appearances where he looks back on "Everybody's in LA" and offers some insights into what his return to Netflix has to offer. In addition, we've also included some highlights from "Everybody's in LA" to help get you in the mood.

When/Where Can I Watch "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney"? Kicking off tonight, the 12-week live talk show will live-stream on Wednesdays, beginning at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET

What Can We Expect From "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney"? Celebrity guests, musical performances, Richard Kind, Saymo, and a whole lot of things that you didn't see coming – and maybe some things that Mulaney didn't see coming until they happened.

Who's On Tap For This Week's Edition of "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney"? Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, and personal finance columnist Jessica Roy – and let's not forget Cypress Hill, the show's musical guest.

What Does "The Comeback Kid" Have to Say About All of This? Here's a look at an in-depth interview and profile on Mulaney from CBS Sunday Morning, followed by his one-on-one with Jimmy Kimmel on Kimmel's ABC late-night talk show from earlier this week:

Got Any Clips From "John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA" to Help Set The Mood? We're glad you asked because we definitely do! In fact, we're going to start things off with the creative team taking viewers behind the scenes on how it all came together. Following that, a sampling of what went down:

What's John Mulaney's History with Netflix? The upcoming live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."

Who's Putting "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" Together? Mulaney will host, co-showrun, and executive produce Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, and executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

