Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, Buffy/Faith, The Sandman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick Grimes/Negan, WWE, JK Rowling/Pedro Pascal, The Sandman, Always Sunny, Doctor Who, Buffy/Angel & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Negan, WWE Night of Champions, JK Rowling/Pedro Pascal, Everybody Loves Raymond, DC Studios' Superman, Netflix's The Sandman, Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney/Rob Mac, Doctor Who: Peter Capaldi & Glastonbury, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Buffy/Angel: Eliza Dushku, Netflix's Dear Hongrang, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick Grimes/Negan, WWE, JK Rowling/Pedro Pascal, Superman, The Sandman, Always Sunny: Rob Mac, Doctor Who: Peter Capaldi & Glastonbury, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Buffy/Angel: Eliza Dushku, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 29, 2025:

The Walking Dead: Some Thoughts on When/If Rick Grimes & Negan Reunite

WWE Night of Champions Was The Greatest Event in Human History

JK Rowling's Message For Pedro Pascal Doesn't Make A Lot of Sense

Everybody Loves Raymond: Romano & Heaton Put Revival Talk to Rest

Superman: James Gunn on When We'll See Corenswet's Man of Steel Again

The Sandman Season 2 Endless Posters Spotlight Delirium & Destruction

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Legally Files to Change Name to Rob Mac

Doctor Who Star Peter Capaldi at Glastonbury: So Fans Love Him Again?

The Walking Dead: Dead City Star Cohan On First Time Holding Lucille

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Launches Halfway to Turkey Day Marathon

CM Punk Apologizes, The Ark, Alien: Earth & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Buffy/Angel: Eliza Dushku's "Tru Calling" Now Mental Health Counseling

Dear Hongrang: How Do The Webcomic and Netflix's K-Drama Compare?

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!