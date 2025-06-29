Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Doctor Who, Buffy/Faith, The Sandman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick Grimes/Negan, WWE, JK Rowling/Pedro Pascal, The Sandman, Always Sunny, Doctor Who, Buffy/Angel & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Negan, WWE Night of Champions, JK Rowling/Pedro Pascal, Everybody Loves Raymond, DC Studios' Superman, Netflix's The Sandman, Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney/Rob Mac, Doctor Who: Peter Capaldi & Glastonbury, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Buffy/Angel: Eliza Dushku, Netflix's Dear Hongrang, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick Grimes/Negan, WWE, JK Rowling/Pedro Pascal, Superman, The Sandman, Always Sunny: Rob Mac, Doctor Who: Peter Capaldi & Glastonbury, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Buffy/Angel: Eliza Dushku, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 29, 2025:
The Walking Dead: Some Thoughts on When/If Rick Grimes & Negan Reunite
WWE Night of Champions Was The Greatest Event in Human History
JK Rowling's Message For Pedro Pascal Doesn't Make A Lot of Sense
Everybody Loves Raymond: Romano & Heaton Put Revival Talk to Rest
Superman: James Gunn on When We'll See Corenswet's Man of Steel Again
The Sandman Season 2 Endless Posters Spotlight Delirium & Destruction
Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Legally Files to Change Name to Rob Mac
Doctor Who Star Peter Capaldi at Glastonbury: So Fans Love Him Again?
The Walking Dead: Dead City Star Cohan On First Time Holding Lucille
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Launches Halfway to Turkey Day Marathon
CM Punk Apologizes, The Ark, Alien: Earth & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Buffy/Angel: Eliza Dushku's "Tru Calling" Now Mental Health Counseling
Dear Hongrang: How Do The Webcomic and Netflix's K-Drama Compare?
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!