Evil Finalizing Season 2 Move from CBS to Paramount+

Evil fans won't have to go far if they already binged on the CBS series on Paramount+ as the network is nearing a deal making the ViacomCBS streamer the show's exclusive home for its second season. The Robert and Michelle King supernatural drama will be one of several series including the action series SEAL Team and psychological procedural thriller Clarice to also make the move. According to Deadline Hollywood, both Evil and Clarice failed to make a big enough dent in its Thursday lineup with the earlier performing 6.29 million on average. While ratings under-performed on CBS, Evil gained a significant following on streamers on Paramount+ and network's deal Netflix.

A Look at What Evil Is All About

Evil follows the adventures of a forensic psychologist and atheist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), who gets recruited for her expertise and skepticism by a Catholic priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter). The two along with David's associate and fellow skeptic Ben Shakir (Asif Mandvi), a Muslim, investigate the religious-based paranormal phenomena. Among the threats they encounter from serial killers and demonic possession comes Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), a mysterious rival forensic psychologist of Kristen, who terrorizes and stalks the single mother of four to the point of even dating her mother (Christine Lahti).

Despite Kristen putting him in his place several times including exposing a large part of his ruse sharing details about his own past, there's still much she doesn't know in regards to Leland's own dark dealings. The series also stars Skylar Gray, Brooklyn Shuck, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. With shades of The X-Files with a more religious spin, the subjects the series tackled include angels, exorcism, ghosts, incels, past life experience, earworm songs, death angel nurse, and geopolitical revenge. How do you think the second season of Evil ups the ante?