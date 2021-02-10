Clarice Previews: AG Martin Makes Her Case; Krendler's Not Impressed

With CBS's pseudo-sequel spinoff of Thomas Harris' "The Silence of the Lambs" set to premiere this Thursday, the network is offering viewers three new previews for Clarice. Set one year after her "claim to fame" case resulted in her taking down serial killer "Buffalo Bill" (and holding her own against Dr. Hannibal Lecter), Agent Starling (Rebecca Breeds) returns to the FBI with skills that have her more attuned to the evils that she hunts (and the ones who hunt her). But those skills are also forcing her to confront personal memories from her past that she would prefer to have stayed buried.

In the following clips, Attorney General Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson) leans on her family's past experiences with Starling to convince her to join the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (VICAP) in the investigation of three serial killings. From there, viewers get to see Starling arriving at the scene for the first time with VICAP- and it doesn't sound like Krendler's (Michael Cudlitz) impressed by the reputation Starling brings with her.

Clarice Season 1, Episode 1 "The Silence Is Over": A year after rescuing Catherine Martin from the horror of Buffalo Bill's basement, FBI Agent Clarice Starling gets an urgent assignment from Catherine's mother, Attorney General Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson), to join the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (VICAP) in the investigation of three serial killings. Written by Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman, and directed by Maja Vrvilo.

From acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars) in the title role, Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. CBS' Clarice is produced by MGM Television and CBS Studios, in association with Secret Hideout. Kurtzman, Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers.

CBS' Clarice also stars Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin, and Douglas Smith as Tyson Conway.