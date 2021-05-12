Evil Season 2 Executive Producers Tease Exorcism for Main Character

The supernatural series Evil might have some surprises up its sleeve for its sophomore season according to its showrunners. While promoting the Spectrum zombie satire series The Bite, Robert King and Michelle King spoke to TV Line about what to expect with the season one finale revelation of Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and the burning of her hand from a crucifix. The second season premiere picks up right after the season one finale. "We like that because we feel chronology is drama, the chronology of, 'OK that just happened, now how are they going to deal with that?'" King said. "There's drama in that. You say 'four months later,' then it's like, 'What happened? What did we miss?'" The second tease centers around the series' primary antagonist Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), who was exposed from Kristen's investigative work into his past.

"Leland comes to the church saying he needs an exorcism because he sold his soul to the devil," King explained. "t's a question of whether it's a con or whether it's real, and if it's a con, is he trying to manipulate us? And why?" Evil did reveal a spec of Leland's demonic dealings, but nothing emphasizing mystical augmented powers. He just shows his ability to manipulate the legal system he works in and maintains a psychological hold on Kristen's mother Sheryl (Christine Lahti) as they continue to see each other much to the forensic psychologist's chagrin. "Hopefully, [CBS] will be announcing [season premiere] soon-ish," Michelle King added. "I can tell you that we are filming [Season 2's] 12th episode right now." Evil follows Kristen who works with a prospective priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter) and his associate Ben Shakir (Asif Mandvi), who's skeptical like she is as they investigate religious paranormal activity. The series also stars Skylar Gray, Brooklyn Shuck, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.