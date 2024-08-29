Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Evil, paramount

Evil Stars Katja Herbers & Michael Emerson: Best "Frenemies" Forever

With Evil wrapping up its run (for now?), television lost one of its best rivalries in Katja Herbers' Kristen and Michael Emerson's Leland.

While the bulk of the world focused its attention on Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's love-hate relationship rivalry culminating in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, Evil had arguably a better one on television in the form of Katja Herbers' Kristen Bouchard and Michael Emerson's Leland Townsend. You can argue that it beats some of horror's best pairings like Michael Myers and Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise or Freddy Krueger and Nancy Thompson in A Nightmare on Elm Street, the Kristen and Leland rivalry was every bit the psychological and physical warfare on such a balanced level because, at times, you didn't know who would come out on top and when. The two had a little back and forth concerning their final scene in the series finale that streamed on August 22nd, "The Fear of the End" on Paramount+.

Katja Herbers and Michael Emerson Share Words About Kristen and Leland's Final Confrontation, for now, on Evil

In Leland's final attempt at revenge on Kristen, he sneaks into her house, knife in hand, and tries to stalk her. Kristen hid in the darkness while using her shower as cover to bait him with the bathroom door just ajar. Just as Leland is about to reach the gape, Kristen comes from his flank, chokes Leland with rope, and nearly kills him before David (Mike Colter) and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) stop her from finishing him off, promising to "take care of it." That meant putting him inside a chest at the silent monastery while playing the "Do you know who I am?!" card. As a fan shared the scene, Herbers started, "Sorry not sorry" considering the four seasons of creepiness and Daffy Duck-type vindictiveness. At the same time, Kristen stays one step ahead, always outsmarting him like Bugs Bunny.

It wasn't without its cost as Leland murdered Kristen's mother, Sheryl (Christine Lahti), doing her best to scorch-earth his company by baptizing the anti-Christ, framing him, and attempting to sabotage his standing with his occult company. Sharing a behind-the-scenes still of Herbers embracing Emerson, presumably following their last physical scene where Kristen almost chokes Leland to death. "And they pay me to do this. I have loved working with her! [Evil] [Katja Herbers]," Emerson wrote, to which Herbers replied with a rope and hug emojis. All seasons of Evil are available to stream on Paramount+. So what are you waiting for? Renew the series or ship it elsewhere, and let this bird fly already!

