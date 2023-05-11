Evil Season 4 Showrunners Tease Daddy Leland, Andy's Changes & More Paramount+'s Evil Showrunners Michelle King & Robert King on Season 4, that dark twist between Kristen & Leland, Andy's changes, and more.

Things will take a supernatural twist and turn as we approach closer to Evil season four. The season three cliffhanger left with Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) finally getting what he wants, becoming the father to the antichrist with Kristen (Katja Herbers), sort of. Most of season three surrounded the mystery of Kristen Bouchard's missing egg she trusted with the RSM Fertility clinic. While one path led to a pregnant mother from a couple having trouble conceiving, that trail went cold literally with the mother's murder, which turned out to be a misdirection. Kristen's egg ended up in another surrogate mother, who's in a relationship with Leland at his company, as Kristen stumbled upon the mother's baby shower. Creators Michelle and Robert King spoke to Entertainment Weekly on the eve of the WGA strike about what to expect in season four. Reports conflict when season four production wrapped early from set disruption from the strike to a cast member's availability due to a family emergency.

New Twists and Turns for Evil Season 4

"One of the things that excite us is going the more normal route with things that are usually very dramatic in horror or supernatural shows," Robert King explains. "'The Omen' and 'The Antichrist' have thunderclouds and earthquakes and the horsemen of the apocalypse. But it's a baby — and babies are nightmare enough. You don't need lightning and thunder and all that. Babies vomit on their own! They don't need to have the devil inside them to be vomiting pea soup!" "The thought of all that being inflicted on Leland was especially funny to us," Michelle King adds with a laugh.

On top of the horror of her rival Leland's twisted scheme, there's also the matter of Kristen dealing with her changed husband Andy Bouchard (Patrick Brammall), who hasn't been the same with his abduction at the hands of his mother-in-law Sheryl (Christine Lahti) and Leland. The two gaslit Kristen and her daughters (Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp) using DeepFake technology to pose as Andy and others about their latest climb with a client during their teleconferencing calls while the real Andy remained sedated and in a discombobulated state. Since his return, not only is he left with temporary amnesia of his time kidnapped, but he's also sensing the demonic forces that surround their home.

"We love the idea of a home life being really messy, and yet you still have to get up in the morning and go to work," Michelle explained. "Even if the mess involves the supernatural and how your mother may or may not be collaborating with the devil… you've got a job you need to get to." For more, including who takes over for Boris McGiver's Monsignor Matthew to act as a handler for Kristen, Ben (Aasif Mandvi), and David (Mike Colter), new images, and more, you can check out the interview here. Evil season four premieres in the summer of 2023 on Paramount+.