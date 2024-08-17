Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Evil, exclusive, interview, Katja Herbers, paramount

Evil Star Katja Herbers on Kristen-Leland Rivalry, Cast Growth & More

Evil star Katja Herbers discussed her favorite Kristen scenes, the Leland rivalry, on-screen daughters, co-stars Colter and Mandvi, and more.

With the penultimate episode of the Paramount+ supernatural series Evil released, we're closing in on the finale and quite the journey for star Katja Herbers, who not only plays forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard but also gets to exhibit the range most actors dream of in characters like her demonic counterpart and recently, her Dutch doppelganger. The actress, who's also had memorable roles in Peacock's Mrs. Davis and HBO's Westworld, spoke to Bleeding Cool to discuss a variety of topics, including Kristen's rivalry with occultist Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), her favorite Kristen scenes, seeing her TV daughters grow up on the show, and how her evolving friendship with co-stars Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi reflected in Kristen's growing bond with their characters, David and Ben.

Evil follows Kristen, David, and Ben as they're tasked with the Catholic Church to investigate supernatural events or proof of any miracles. Season six saw Leland secure Kristen's egg from a fertility clinic to impregnate a surrogate to become the anti-Christ, but is thwarted by Kristen's mother, Sheryl (Christine Lahti), who eventually pays the price. Meanwhile, his group is trying to bring about the apocalypse.

Evil Star Katja Herbers on Kristen's Rivalry and Relationships

Bleeding Cool: Throughout the series, we see Kristen two steps ahead of Leland. It almost feels like you're the Bugs Bunny in that relationship. How do you break down the dynamic you and Michael Emerson had, and why does this rivalry work so well?

The way that we've approached it that makes it fun to play and, hopefully, fun to watch is that Michael Emerson's character has this obsession with Kristen. They're both so good at this; she has some power over him by ridiculing him, and she finds a lot of enjoyment in doing that. I mean, the way I've tried to play it, where it almost becomes a bit sexual sometimes between them, so their dynamic is pretty fucked up, if I may say so on this medium, and it's been fun to play it.

Do you have a favorite Kristen moment from the show, or at least this season?

Let me see. I enjoyed the little sequence (in the season four premiere "How to Split an Atom") I had with the scene with Andy (Patrick Brammall) where he confronts me and asks me if I've been sleeping with David. I say, "No, I haven't, which is the truth," and then he asks me, "Have you ever kissed him?" And I lie. Right after that, you see the scene of me going to David and talking about it. Before that little sequence, I found fun and a testament to how sometimes jealousy can make something more prominent than it is. I also love all the scenes where Kristen is weighing her options of what to say, what percentage of truth, and how she can manipulate who. Those are all fun, and the comedy within them is great.

What was it like seeing your TV daughters with Maddy (Crocco), Brooklyn (Shuck), Skyler (Gray), and Dalya (Knapp) grow as actors?

They were brilliant when they got cast in that effortless way children can be where you don't think about. Everything is play [to them], then to see them grow throughout these seasons and see them become…Brooklyn is 19 now. She's a bonafide actor. They're truly amazing and so talented. It's been a privilege and joy to see them grow up this way, be along for their journey, and support them in any way I can.

When did you feel like you started hitting your stride with Aasif and Mike back when you started? How did you feel that relationship evolved with each season?

When we met, I was like, "Okay, somehow this works." We didn't know each other well. Throughout the seasons, we've become great friends. That led to a deepening of the relationship you see on screen because there's a whole real-life friendship behind it.

The series finale of Evil, which also stars Andrea Martin, Kurt Fuller, and Wallace Shawn airs August 22nd on Paramount+. Also, stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for our upcoming conversation with Herbers about her commentary on the finale and the series' potential future.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!