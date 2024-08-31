Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Aasif Mandvi, Evil, Katja Herbers, Robert King, stephen king

Evil: Stephen King Wants "More" from Paramount+; Herbers, Mandvi React

Bestselling author/Evil fan Stephen King stepped up his support for the series, making a direct plea to Paramount+ to bring the series back.

Author Stephen King is stepping up his efforts to make Paramount+ rethink their decision to end Evil after four seasons taking to social media, short and to the point, to write, "Dear Paramount+: More EVIL, please." Already on his radar is creator Robert King, no relation, and star Katja Herbers, who initially tagged Robert in her initial post, "Stephen!!! [Robert King]," with a follow-up response to Pet Sematary author, "From the bottom of our Evil hearts, thank you!!! ❤️❤️❤️" which Robert retweeted.

Evil: Stephen King Steps Up His Efforts; Herbers & Mandvi Approve

Chiming in this round is Herbers' co-star Aasif Mandvi, who wrote, "Thank you [Stephen King]." Herbers played Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist and atheist, who joins Catholic priest David Acosta (Mike Colter), and non-practicing Muslim, Ben Shakir (Mandvi), as the trio are tasked to investigate the paranormal cases from the Catholic church to confirm angelic or demonic forces at work.

Herbers and Robert King initially got wind of Stephen King's fandom after Herbers shared a clip from a fan with a recent interview with The Shining author on PBS News Hour, "There's a show called 'Evil' on Paramount Plus that I like," King said. "It's great, funny, witty, and it's very sharp."

Once Herbers and Robert King entered the discussion, King added in a separate post, "Smart, thought-provoking, occasionally VERY scary. Plus, the chemistry between the three evil-hunters is strong and…to quote [VP] Kamala [Harris]…joyful." He's no stranger to Paramount+ since one of the initial series to debut on the platform was an updated 2020 adaptation of his 1978 work, The Stand, a far grittier take than the 1994 ABC miniseries. He co-wrote the miniseries finale with his son, Owen King. Paramount, you can't get a better ringing endorsement to change your mind than the mastermind of horror, and no one will think less of you for admitting your mistake and fixing it.

Clearly, you've been listening based on your previous response to King, "You're making us blush. 😊😈"

