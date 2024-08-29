Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Evil, stephen king

Evil Gets Stephen King's Approval; Katja Herbers, Robert King React

While star Katja Herbers, co-creator Robert King, and others work to save Evil, bestselling author Stephen King sang the show's praises.

Just as Paramount+ pats themselves on the back on a job well done for Evil after their four-season run, the Robert and Michelle King paranormal series received a major endorsement from horror mastermind and perhaps the most adapted author of modern times, Stephen King. Star Katja Herbers and Robert King weren't letting this opportunity go to waste. Starting with Herbers sharing a snippet of an interview with PBS News Hour with the mind behind classics like Salem's Lot, It, The Shining, and Carrie complimenting the series, saying, "There's a show called 'Evil' on Paramount Plus that I like," King said. "It's great, funny, witty, and it's very sharp," with the actress writing, "OKAY CAN WE DO THE PICK UP NOW? 😝 thank you [Stephen King] #Evil."

Evil Star Katja Herbers and Creator Robert King Take Advantage of Stephen King's Endorsement

Later that day, on August 27th, Stephen King quoted Herber's post, adding, "Smart, thought-provoking, occasionally VERY scary. Plus, the chemistry between the three evil-hunters is strong and…to quote [VP] Kamala [Harris]…joyful." Robert chimed in, asking Herbers where it's from before clarifying that he's "not related" to Stephen since they share the same last name and quoted the author's post, writing, "Mr. King commenting on #Evil. Such an honor."

When asked about the future of Evil after the Paramount+ series finale streamed on August 22nd, "The Kings are trying to get 'Evil' picked up elsewhere or see if Paramount is committing to a merger. I don't know if that's whatever they want to do more. I would love to do more," Herbers told Bleeding Cool. "We haven't talked in specifics about what the cases would be. They write in a way often tied to current events. I don't know if they would know what cases we would do, but thematically, they know what they want to explore, and there's still so much evil in the world to explore. They probably want to investigate AI more and continue to combine horror with humor, which they're so good at." All four seasons of Evil are available on Paramount+.

