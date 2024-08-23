Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: gary dauberman, max, Salem's Lot, stephen king

Salem's Lot: New Photos For Stephen King Adaptation Released By Max

A bunch of new images from the upcoming Stephen King adaptation Salem's Lot have been released. The film debuts on Max in October.

Salem's Lot stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, and more.

Directed by Gary Dauberman, the film has faced many delays but will debut in October.

Set in the 70s, Salem's Lot follows a writer and a group battling a vampire plague.

Salem's Lot is finally coming to Max, announced earlier this week, and today, Max put out a bunch of new images from the Stephen King adaptation. The film stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, John Benjamin Hickey, Nicholas Crovetti, Jordan Preston Carter, William Sadler, Spencer Treat Clark, Cade Woodward, Debra Christofferson, and Pilou Asbaek. It is written and directed by Gary Dauberman. The finished film has been through many delays, but it is finally coming in October. The actual date of that month is still unknown. Check out the new images below.

Salem's Lot Will Finally Be Seen

In Stephen King's Salem's Lot, "an author returns to his hometown to write about an abandoned mansion in the small town. As he discovers the home has been bought by a mysterious man from Europe, the man also realizes that townspeople are slowly being turned into vampires. The writer bands together with a ragtag group to stop the spread of vampires, with the final confrontation happening in the house with the mysterious man." It is widely regarded as one of King's best novels, and fans have been hoping for a theatrical remake for quite some time. King himself has always said that he thinks that the novel is ripe for a remake, and what better time than now, with Hollywood being enamored with the writer's works all over again?

I am so glad this film will finally get its day in the sun. Gary Dauberman is a genuinely nice guy, and for a while, the fear was that WB would send this film the way of Batgirl and write it off. So glad that is not the case. Setting the story back in the 70s and keeping the vibe of this book was central to the story, and it sounds like he nailed it. Hopefully, a trailer is not far behind now.

