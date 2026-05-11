Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout: Aaron Paul Joins S03 Cast; O'Hagan, Register Series Regulars

Reports are that Aaron Paul has joined the cast of Prime Video's Fallout Season 3, with Annabel O’Hagan & Dave Register now series regulars.

Article Summary Fallout Season 3 reportedly adds Aaron Paul, bringing another high-profile name to Prime Video’s hit adaptation.

Annabel O’Hagan and Dave Register have been promoted to series regulars as Fallout expands its core cast.

The Season 3 casting update arrives ahead of Amazon’s Upfronts presentation, signaling more big Fallout news may follow.

Prime Video renewed Fallout for Season 3 early, underscoring strong confidence in the acclaimed Jonathan Nolan-led series.

Though Amazon's Prime Video is set to put on a show for Madison Avenue, Wall Street, and some major media later today during its Upfronts presentation, Deadline Hollywood has some exclusive early casting news to pass along regarding the third season of EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout. Emmy winner Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Westworld) has reportedly joined the cast of the hit streaming series. In addition, Annabel O'Hagan and Dave Register have been upped to series regulars for Season 3 – joining Frances Turner, who was upped to series regular in the second season.

UPDATE: It's official…

"We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of 'Fallout,'" offered Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, last May when the news was first announced. "Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of 'Fallout,' well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two."

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Prime Video's Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios executive-produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

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