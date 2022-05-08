Bob's Burgers: Our 10-Episode "Welcome" Watchlist for New Viewers

FOX's Bob's Burgers has been on the air for 12 seasons (which is currently airing) so far with 238 episodes and on May 27th, The Bob's Burgers Movie joins the club of Belcher family content. There are plenty of fans of the series, but those new to it may search for a place to start and it can get a tad overwhelming with that in mind.

Going up to the end of season five, these episodes of Bob's Burgers are ones I picked out and that I believe give a variety of examples for newcomers to see what the series holds for them. Don't be afraid to further explore a season if you see an episode before or after you watch one of these, you never know which one you'll end up liking the most!

S01 E01, "Human Flesh": On top of watching his dysfunctional family crumble around him, Bob faces the wrath of a jealous health inspector who cooks up a nasty rumor about the restaurant's choice of meat.

S01 E03, "Sacred Cows": A filmmaker placed a cow outside the restaurant to make a statement, which angers Bob, but his family is confused over how he treats the cow.

S01 E07, "Bed & Breakfast": Linda gets really excited about opening a Bed and Breakfast to capitalize on the high volume of tourists coming into town, but when the guests start to arrive Louise senses espionage afoot.

S02 E09, "Beefsquatch": Bob gets thrilled when he gets offered to be in a cookery segment in a local morning show. When Gene steps into the limelight, the audience is not entertained and enthralled by Bob's performance.

S03 E01, "Ear-sy Rider": While a biker gang begins hanging out at the restaurant, Louise goes through a crisis after a teenager steals her bunny ear hat.

S03 E06, "The Deepening": Mr. Fischoeder buys a mechanical movie shark as an attraction for his amusement park, but the kids accidentally let it loose on the town, forcing Bob and Teddy to save the day.

S03 E21, "Boyz 4 Now": Louise is horrified when she develops her first crush.

S04 E05, "Turkey in a Can": Determined to have a perfect Thanksgiving, Bob meticulously prepares the family turkey. But, to his horror, he finds that someone then dumps the turkey in the toilet in an act of Thanksgiving sabotage.

S05 E01, "Work Hard or Die Trying, Girl": Gene tries to make one of his dreams a reality when he gets the opportunity to make a musical version of Die Hard at the Wagstaff Fall Festival.

S05 E21, "The Oeder Games": With the threat of a rent increase on Ocean Avenue, Bob and the other tenants look to form a rebellion. After approaching Fischoeder, the tenants find out that they will have to compete in order to convince him to keep their rents reasonable.