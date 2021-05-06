Fantasy Island: Prodigal Son's Bellamy Young Guest Stars on Fox Reboot

Bellamy Young is one of the first guest stars announced for Fox's rebooted Fantasy Island. She will play a local TV morning show host obsessed with food who books a vacation on Fantasy Island and presumably learns a valuable life lesson in the process. Either that or horrible things will just happen to her as her fantasy goes awry like in the recent Blumhouse movie reboot.

According to Variety, Young will play Christine Collins, a host with "a simple fantasy. She wants to eat. And eat. And eat. But when Christine gets to 'Fantasy Island' she'll realize that she's hungry for much more than food." Yes, that's what the official synopsis for her plotline says.

Young, who currently stars as the hero's mother and wife of serial killer Michael Sheen on Fox's Prodigal Son, will guest star alongside series regulars Roselyn Sanchez, who stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of Mr. Roarke (the late Ricardo Montalban) from the original series. Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez also star. There is no new version of Tattoo (played by Herve Villechaize in the original 70s series) in the reboot nobody asked for.

The new updated Fantasy Island, produced by Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and Fox Entertainment, premieres on August 10. The semi-anthology series is described as a show "that delves into the "what if" questions, both big and small, that keep us awake at night. Each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who walk in with a desire or a wish, but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of 'Fantasy Island.'" Again, that's what the official synopsis says. The original show also adopted an anthology format where guests – rather, the guest stars – learn a valuable life lesson. That is, apart from the episode where Mr. Roarke battled the Devil himself for the soul of his niece, which was meant to divert the audience from thinking Mr. Roarke was actually the Devil.

Liz Craft and Sarah Fain are the showrunners of the new Fantasy Island, which originally ran from 1977 to 1984, and was later revived for a year in 1998. Those original episodes are now streaming on Fox's ad-supported video-on-demand service Tubi.

If this show was Japanese, it would probably be called "Shin Fantasy Island", since "shin" means "new".