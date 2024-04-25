Posted in: Comics | Tagged: digital comics, graveweaver, I'm the Grim Reaper, sam raimi, Wattpad, Wattpad Webtoons Studios, Webtoon

I'm The Grim Reaper: Sam Raimi Producing Webtoon TV Series Adaptation

Webtoon series I'm The Grim Reaper is getting adapted as a television series by Wattpad Webtoon Studios with Sam Raimi as executive producer

Writers Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken to adapt GRAVEWEAVER's hit Webtoon.

The series follows Scarlet's descent into hell and her grim job as a Reaper.

Webtoon combines dark humor with apocalyptic themes, destined for Viz Manga print.

Filmmaker and Evil Dead & horror impresario Sam Raimi has signed on as executive producer of the TV adaptation of the goth horror comedy Webtoon series I'm The Grim Reaper for Wattpad Webtoons Studios. Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken the the writers who will adapt the GRAVEWEAVER-created series for television.

As reported by Deadline, I'm the Grim Reaper centers on Scarlet, a young woman who wakes up in the ninth circle of hell with no idea how she got there. Satan offers to send Scarlet back to Earth if she'll work as his reaper. But it doesn't take long for Scarlet to realize that Satan's offer is even worse than she feared. The story slots perfectly into Raimi's wheelhouse, striking a deft balance between scares, gore, and humor.

"On earth there are bad people, and then there are REALLY BAD people. If you're one of the latter, you don't just get sent to Hell, you get sent to Hell and get assigned a job collecting the souls of some of the worst people on Earth. Such is the career path of a young woman named Scarlet, who dies and is delivered down to the fiery underworld only to find herself in an entry level position as…The Grim Reaper!"

I'm the Grim Reaper began serialization on Webtoon in 2019 and has passed 120 weekly chapters. its influences include manga and anime tropes that mix whimsical humour and snarky dialogue with earnest, grim apocalyptic plotlines involving angels, demons, the apocalypse, and the end of the world. At its heart is a love story and a tale of redemption. You can spot echoes of End of Evangelion and Devilman in its explorations of Heaven/Hell and the Apocalypse in its story as things get grimmer and grimmer.

I'm The Grim Reaper is serialized on Webtoon and will be published in book form by Viz Manga

