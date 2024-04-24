Posted in: Anime, Comics, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Feature Film, Haikyu, HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle, Haruichi Furudate, manga, Weekly Shonen Jump

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle: Crunchyroll Releases English Dub Trailer

Set for theaters on May 30th, here's the trailer for HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle - a film spinoff of the hit sports manga & anime series.

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle is a feature film anime spinoff of the hit sports anime series and manga that's premiering theatrically in North America on May 31st. The anime series has already run four seasons and will probably get more in the near future. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll has released a trailer of the movie with English subtitles – at last!

Based on the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, HAIKYU!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured player known as the "Little Giant," Hinata creates a team in his last year of middle school. His team is unfortunately matched up against "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament, inevitably losing. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. Entering high school, he joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined, making his once rival his new teammate.

In HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle, Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High's volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the "Little Giant." But Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated "Dumpster Battle," the long-awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?

Directed and screenplay by Susumu Mitsunaka. Original story by Haruichi Furudate. Produced by Production I.G. Run time: 85 minutes. The anime series HAIKYU!! is produced by TOHO animation.

The first four seasons of HAIKYU!! are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

