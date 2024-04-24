Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, callum turner, cyberpunk, neuromancer, william gibson

Neuromancer: Callum Turner Set to Lead Apple TV+ William Gibson Adapt

Apple TV's adaptation of William Gibson's classic cyberpunk novel Neuromancer has cast Callum Turner as its damaged hacker antihero.

Article Summary Callum Turner cast to lead in Apple TV+ series 'Neuromancer.'

William Gibson’s cyberpunk novel gets a 10-episode adaptation.

Showrunners are Graham Roland and JD Dillard, who'll direct the pilot.

The series promises to dive deep into Gibson's groundbreaking cyberpunk world.

Callum Turner, fresh off his star turn in Masters of the Air, has been cast as the lead in the Apple TV+ adaptation of William Gibson's seminal Cyberpunk novel Neuromancer. The book will get a 10-episode run created for television by Graham Roland and JD Dillard, who will be showrunners. A co-production between Skydance Television and Anonymous Content, Neuromancer will also be produced by Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment, with Roland serving as showrunner and Dillard set to direct the pilot episode.

Tuner will play a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case, who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.

Neuromancer was William Gibson's debut novel in 1984 and has been praised as one of the first and most-respected works within the cyberpunk genre and has received numerous accolades, including the Nebula Award, the Philip K. Dick Award, and the Hugo Award. The novel served as the first book in the "Sprawl" trilogy and was followed by "Count Zero" and "Mona Lisa Overdrive." Arguably the most influential Science Fiction novel of the last forty years, Neuromancer introduced the terms "cyberspace," "cyberpunk," and the concept of computer hacking to the general public. It kick-started the Cyberpunk movement in Science Fiction in the 1980s in its melding of gritty street crime and noir to Science Fiction, offering an alternative to the clean, pristine future worlds of classic Science Fiction established by John W. Campbell, Issac Asimov, and Robert Heinlein and TV series like Star Trek.

"We're incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+," said creators and executive producers Roland and Dillard. "Since we became friends nearly 10 years ago, we've looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. 'Neuromancer' has inspired so much of the science fiction that's come after it, and we're looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson's definitive 'cyberpunk' world."

