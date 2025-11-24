Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: far cry

Far Cry Adapt in Development from Noah Hawley, Rob Mac, FX Networks

Noah Hawley, Rob Mac, and FX Networks are developing a series adaptation of Ubisoft's video game franchise Far Cry, with Mac set to star.

Rob Mac will star in the adaptation, which will feature a new setting and cast each season, like the games.

The anthology format follows the Far Cry franchise’s tradition of unique stories and memorable antagonists.

Executive producers include Hawley, Mac, and teams from 26 Keys, More Better Productions, and Ubisoft.

Noah Hawley (Fargo, Alien: Earth) and Rob Mac (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mythic Quest) are two impressive artists in their own right. But when news hits that the two are planning to team up on a project, it's definitely going to grab some serious attention. Earlier today, FX Networks announced that Hawley (via his 26 Keys banner) and Mac (via his More Better Productions banner) are developing a limited series adaptation of Ubisoft's global hit video game franchise Far Cry. Set to stream on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally, the series will be executive-produced by Hawley and Mac, with Mac set in the starring role. Similar to the video game, the live-action series will have a standalone storytelling format, with each season set in a new setting and following a new cast of characters.

"Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized," Mac shared. "Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support." Hawley added, "What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it's an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme. To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true. I'm excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen."

Since 2004, "Far Cry" has had more than 100 million unique players and is one of Ubisoft's most popular franchises. The award-winning "Far Cry" franchise is renowned for its exhilarating first-person shootouts, organic open-world playgrounds, unique stories, and memorable antagonists. The latest opus, Far Cry 6, which featured Giancarlo Esposito as the antagonist, Antón, was released on October 6, 2021.

"FX has had magnificent partnerships with Rob Mac and Noah Hawley for a combined six series and 32 seasons of television, and we couldn't be more excited that they are teaming up for Far Cry," noted Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. "I have no doubt that they will tell this story in a way that is original, gripping and wildly entertaining. We also want to thank our partners at Ubisoft for entrusting us with this beloved property."

Produced by FX Productions, FX's Far Cry will be executive produced by Rob Mac, Noah Hawley, Emilia Serrano for 26 Keys, Nick Frenkel for 3 Arts, Jackie Cohn for More Better Productions, John Campisi, and Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television.

