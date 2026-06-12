Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Fortnite, NECA, tmnt

NECA Blends TMNT and Fortnite With New Shredder Action Figure

The world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Fortnite live on as some brand new action figures are on the way

Article Summary NECA brings Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life with a new 7-inch Shredder action figure.

The Fortnite Shredder figure features an all-new sculpt, game-accurate design, and upgraded articulation.

Accessories include swappable hands, a removable cape, magnetic Krang back bling, and a Fortnite emote code.

Fortnite x TMNT Shredder pre-orders are live now for $33.99, with NECA targeting a Q4 2026 release.

There are only so many ways to reinvent the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles before you start thinking outside the sewer. Well, NECA continues to do just that as they have found a surprisingly fun new direction by pulling the heroes (and villains) from the world of Fortnite. Instead of drawing from the classic 1987 cartoon or live-action films, this new crossover wave takes inspiration from the wildly popular battle royale game. One of the first figures to emerge from this crossover is Shredder, and he is already gearing up to bring some serious villain energy to the Island and your TMNT collection.

NECA's latest release presents Shredder as a new 7" scale figure that is based directly on his Fortnite in-game appearance. He will come complete with an all-new sculpt and updated articulation to enhance display and posing. The design leans heavily into the game's stylized aesthetic while still preserving Shredder's signature armor and style intact. Accessories include multiple swappable hands, a removable fabric cape, and a Krang back bling that attaches magnetically to his back. NECA is also including an in-game bonus code that unlocks the "Battle Prep" emote, giving fans an extra incentive to snag Shredder. Pre-orders are already live at $33.99, with the figure scheduled for a Q4 2026 release.

Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Shredder 7"

"Step into the action with the Fortnite and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover from NECA! Based on his appearance in the smash-hit video game, this Shredder action figure features an all-new sculpt and game-accurate details straight from the source. Plus, new articulation for increased movement and poseability. This 7-inch scale Shredder comes equipped with interchangeable hands, removable fabric cape, Krang Back Bling (which attaches magnetically to his back), and a special code to unlock the Battle Prep Emote in Fortnite. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

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