Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: fargo

Fargo Season 6 Conversations "Still Ongoing": Hawley Offers Update

Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth, Far Cry) offered an update on where things currently stand with Fargo, keeping hope alive for a sixth season.

Article Summary Fargo Season 6 talks are still ongoing, with Noah Hawley saying he hopes to have an announcement soon.

Hawley’s packed slate includes Alien: Earth Season 2 and Far Cry, making timing the key hurdle for Fargo.

FX boss John Landgraf previously said more Fargo would depend on Hawley’s schedule and Alien: Earth’s success.

Fan enthusiasm for Fargo remains strong, and Hawley’s latest update suggests Season 6 is still very much alive.

Between a second season of FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, the upcoming live-action series adaptation of Ubisoft's global hit video game franchise Far Cry, and a number of other projects in either development or production, Noah Hawley has a pretty busy schedule on the horizon. But where does that leave things with his award-winning and critically-acclaimed anthology series Fargo? During the TCA 2024 Winter Press Event in November 2024, FX Networks' John Landgraf shared that it would depend on the success of Alien: Earth (which would prove to be a significant success).

"[Alien] is a big imaginative reimagining of that franchise. It was really fun to watch [Noah] take on the 'Alien' franchise in the way I watched him take on 'Fargo,' to try to figure out how to deconstruct where the magic of it comes from and what were the key ingredients and how he can deliver those ingredients in a different way without just repeating things that have been done before," Landgraf shared. "It's designed to be an ongoing series. Then as far as 'Fargo' goes, it's a matter of timing because I'm hoping Noah's going to be working subsequent seasons of 'Alien' and really try to turn that around fast. But my ears always perk up when he says he's interested in approaching more 'Fargo' and I think he did an incredible job this year with season five."

Speaking exclusively with Deadline Hollywood ahead of his "Guest of Honor" appearance at Canneseries, Hawley offered a number of updates on what he's working on – and he found some time to let Fargo fans know that they have every reason to keep hope alive. After running down where things stand with Alien: Earth Season 2 and Far Cry, Hawley had this to share about the possibility of a sixth season: "Those are conversations that are still ongoing – where it could fit. I hope to have an announcement about it soon. It's great to see the enthusiasm is still there."

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