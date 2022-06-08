Farzar: Netflix Previews Paradise PD Creators' Animated Sci-Fi Comedy

Netflix continued rolling out the animated series news & preview during Wednesday's session of Geeked Week, with fans of Paradise PD and Brickleberry creators Roger Black & Waco O'Guin getting a look at the official trailer, overview & preview images for the outrageous sci-fi comedy Farzar. The series follows Prince Fichael and his crew as they venture out of their domed human city to fight the evil aliens that want to kill and/or eat them. As they begin their journey, Fichael quickly discovers that all is not what it seems and he may be living a lie.

Netflix's Farzar stars Lance Reddick (Resident Evil), Dana Synder (Paradise PD), David Kaye (Eternals), Jerry Minor (Brickleberry), and Kari Wahlgren (Rick and Morty), while Grey Griffin (Loud House) and Carlos Alazraqui (Kamp Koral) are co-staring. Set to hit streaming screens on July 15, here's a look at the official trailer (and there might just be an NSFW trailer following it), followed by the official overview and preview image gallery (all images courtesy & copyright of Netflix via "Geeked Week"):

zero gravity, zero f*cks given. peep this very uncensored new trailer for FARZAR, an animated sci-fi comedy from the creators of Paradise P.D. and Brickleberry #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/F92uA9CrhH — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

From the creators of Brickleberry and Paradise PD, Roger Black and Waco O'Guin, comes the outrageous sci-fi animated comedy series Farzar. Egotistical human warrior Renzo liberated the planet Farzar from the evil alien Bazarack, and then established a human settlement under a huge dome, becoming the Czar of Farzar. Years later, Farzar is under attack by the evil aliens once again and Renzo's well-meaning and not-so-bright son Prince Fichael ventures out with his special crew "S.H.A.T." (Special Hostile Assault Team!), made up of a human-solider-turned-cyborg (Scootie), clashing conjoined twins (Val and Mal), an unhinged scientist (Barry Barris), a highly incapable mutant (Billy) and a mischievous little alien known as a chaos-celot. (Zobo). As they begin their journey to fight the aliens that want to kill/eat them, Fichael quickly discovers that all is not what it seems and he may be living a lie.

