Fatal Attraction: Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss & More Join Series Cast

Paramount+'s Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death, Dawson's Creek, Fringe), Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) & Amanda Peet (The Chair)-starring series adaptation of the 1987 Michael Douglas & Glenn Close film Fatal Attraction is welcoming some new additions to the cast. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Alyssa Jirrels (Boo Bitch), Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire), Reno Wilson (Good Girls), and Brian Goodman (Rizzoli & Isles) have joined the cast. Jirrels' Ellen Gallagher is Dan and Beth's (Peet) daughter. Huss' Mike Gerard is the DA's chief of investigations, whose friendship and loyalty to deputy DA Dan Gallagher goes back many years. Wilson's Detective Earl Booker is a long-standing member of the Los Angeles Police Department with a large personality and an inability to self-edit. Goodman's warm & kind Arthur Tomlinson is Beth Gallagher's best friend and business partner. Described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film exploring the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control, Fatal Attraction stars Caplan as Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover Dan (Jackson) after their brief affair. Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Kevin J. Hynes sharing a co-story credit with Cunningham as well as executive producing. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are on board to executive produce for Amblin Television (with Variety first reporting the news)

"Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage," said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. "He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We're thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation." Based on the short film Diversion by James Dearden (who would go on to write the screenplay ), the original film would go on to become became a global box office sensation shortly after its debut, grossing over $320 million worldwide (righteously impressive when translated to today's figures)- with Close and the film would go on to receive Oscars and Golden Globes nominations. "Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon but has thus far only been told from the male gaze," Clemens said in a statement back in November when the news was first announced. "Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche."