Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU S27E18: "Gimmick" Preview: Fight Game Turns Deadly

The squad investigates the dark, deadly side of professional fighting on tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order: SVU, S27E18: "Gimmick."

An investigation into a mysterious death at a hotel hosting a sports and collectors fan event leads Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the squad into some of the darker corners of the world of professional fighting on tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order: SVU, S27E18: "Gimmick." Here's a look at the official overview, promo trailer, image gallery, and more – and don't forget that "SVU" has been officially renewed for a 28th season.

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 18: "Gimmick" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 18: "Gimmick" – A mysterious death in a hotel leads the squad into the world of professional fighting; Benson tries to convince a victim to come forward for the sake of his friend. Directed by Norberto Barba and written by Kevin Deiboldt.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now in its 27th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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