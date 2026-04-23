Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Old El Paso, Tabasco

Nerdy Food: Old El Paso Unveils New Tabasco Taco Shells

Old El Paso has a new flavor coming just in time for the ultimate Taco Tuesday on Cinco De Mayo, as they have Tabasco-flavored taco shells

Article Summary Old El Paso teams with Tabasco to launch limited-edition taco shells with a tangy heat just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

General Mills says the new Old El Paso Tabasco taco shells hit shelves and online stores this week for Taco Tuesday fans.

Old El Paso is also releasing a Taco Totality Gear Box packed with the new shells and playful taco night essentials.

The themed box includes a T-shirt, neck pillow, and taco shield glasses to turn Old El Paso taco night into an event.

General Mills is gearing up for having Taco Tuesday and Cinco De Mayo with a new option, as they have unveiled the all-new Old El Paso Tabasco Taco Shells. Partnering with the McIlhenny Company, the two companies have infused a new limited-edition line of taco shells with the familiar spicy hot sauce flavor. To mark the occasion and the combo, they are releasing a special box for those looking to make an event of it next month. We have more info on the collab and more below as these will be hitting shelves and online stores this week.

Get That Old El Paso Taco With The Flavor Of Tabasco

To mark the historic crossover and to help fans fully experience Taco Totality, Old El Paso is dropping a limited-edition Taco Totality Gear Box packed with the new Old El Paso Tabasco Sauce flavored Taco Shells and taco-inspired essentials, designed to protect every bite during the taco eclipse. Each box includes:

Old El Paso Tabasco Sauce flavored Taco Shells: Bringing a tangy heat and signature pepper kick that'll turn taco nights into a fiery spectacle just in time for May 5.

A Taco Totality T-shirt because taco nights tend to leave a few saucy souvenirs behind, and a backup outfit is key.

A Totality Neck Pillow engineered for peak taco tilt because gravity has no place in your taco experience — not when everything is aligned.

Multi-Spectrum Taco Shield Glasses to protect your eyes from onions, jalapeños, and other high-risk toppings while chopping, slicing, and assembling.

"We take tacos very seriously, and Taco Totality is a chance to really celebrate with our biggest fans," said Meredith Nelson Uram, Business Unit Director for Old El Paso at General Mills. "People can always count on Old El Paso for taco night essentials, but now we're taking care of the little details — like shield glasses, because chopping onions is no joke."

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