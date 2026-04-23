Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House Of Fear Gets FOX Green Light for Second Season

Johnny Knoxville-hosted Fear Factor: House of Fear will be back for a second season, with FOX renewing the hit series for a 2027 return.

Article Summary FOX has renewed Fear Factor: House of Fear for Season 2, with Johnny Knoxville set to return when the series comes back in 2027.

Season 1 ended with Ethan Macmillan winning $200,000 after surviving a wild final packed with dangerous stunts and fear tests.

Fear Factor: House of Fear reworks the classic format with house politics, social strategy, and extreme challenges in every episode.

The FOX reality hit drew 16.5 million multiplatform viewers and ranked strongly in the 18-49 demo, helping secure Season 2.

It looks like Johnny Knoxville has a hit on his hands as Fear Factor: House of Fear has been given a second season on FOX. The news was first reported by Deadline, which confirmed the network will bring back the show after a successful first season, which just saw 20-year-old emergency dispatcher Ethan Macmillan take home the $200k prize. The Toronto-native did so after having successfully jumped between two speeding semi-trucks, after having navigated a water tank with alligator gar inside of it. Which is a reality TV show feat we never thought we'd be talking about.

A Twist On a Classic, as Fear Factor: House of Fear Will Be Back For a Second Season

In case you haven't seen the show, this is a modernized twist on the John De Mol-created Dutch format Now or Neverland, hosted by Knoxville, as a group of strangers have been gathered to live together in one home, while also taking on some extreme challenges where they show's crew use social strategy and fear to push the contestants in different directionsd while they attempt to complete them. All of which was shot in Vancouver, Canada, across ten episodes. The show's debut scored them a 16.5 million multiplatform viewership, and commanded its run as one of the top shows in the 18-49 demo. More than likely, Season 2 will be filmed much the same way, most likely coming back in January 2027.

Prior to this, it seemed like the network was happy with the results they were seeing, as Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, commented earlier this year, saying "Fear Factor: House of Fear instantly established itself as a signature unscripted series for Fox, and our audience can't get enough of how it takes them – and our contestants — to the absolute edge with every episode. […] Johnny Knoxville's fearless, unpredictable energy makes him the perfect ringmaster, as he and our friends at Endemol have redefined this iconic format and elevated it into something fresh, addictive, highly competitive, and cringe-inducing in all the best ways. And believe it or not, they're already plotting new ways to raise the shock-and-awe quotient for season two."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!