Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU S27E18: "Gimmick" First Look: Jake Goes Fanboying

Before NBC's Law & Order: SVU hits our screens tonight, Olivia calls out Jake's fanboying in this first-look clip from S27E18: "Gimmick."

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 18, "Gimmick," gets a first-look clip ahead of tonight's NBC broadcast.

Olivia Benson, Jake Griffin, and Amanda Rollins head to the NY Knockout Expo chasing answers in a deadly case.

Jake's fanboy reaction at the collectors event catches Olivia off guard as the squad digs into pro fighting.

"Gimmick" centers on a mysterious hotel death that pulls SVU into the brutal world of professional fighting.

Don't worry! We're still going to have our regularly scheduled preview for tonight's episode dropping later today, but the fine folks over at NBCUniversal were kind enough to offer us a first-look clip from NBC's Law & Order: SVU, S27E18: "Gimmick" to pass along. When a sports and collectors fan event takes a deadly turn, Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) and the squad take a deep dive down the rabbit hole of professional fighting. In the clip below (included with our overall episode preview), Olivia, Jake (Corey Cott), and Amanda (Kelli Giddish) look for answers at the NY Knockout Expo – where Jake's fanboying catches Olivia off guard.

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 18: "Gimmick" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 18: "Gimmick" – A mysterious death in a hotel leads the squad into the world of professional fighting; Benson tries to convince a victim to come forward for the sake of his friend. Directed by Norberto Barba and written by Kevin Deiboldt.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now in its 27th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!