Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party: Check Out What's Ahead with S02E11: "Dylan Miles"

Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) and the team hunt "Dylan Miles," a ventriloquist/serial killer, in tonight's episode of NBC's The Hunting Party.

Article Summary Bex and the team hunt ventriloquist serial killer Dylan Miles in The Hunting Party S02E11.

Kevin McHale guest stars as the chilling killer with a twisted new goal in tonight's gripping episode.

Directed by Mike Smith and penned by Vinny Ferris & Michael Jones-Morales for a suspense-filled case.

Watch the official trailer, sneak peek, and get a full preview of "Dylan Miles" before it airs.

In tonight's episode of NBC and co-showrunners JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party, Bex (Roxburgh) and the team are on the hunt for "Dylan Miles" (the name of the episode and serial killer that Kevin McHale plays)… a ventriloquist/serial killer. At this point, we really don't need to know more than that to be officially creeped out – but in case you do, we have the official overview, trailer, image gallery, and sneak peek at tonight's case waiting for you below:

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 11: "Dylan Miles" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 11: "Dylan Miles" – Comedian and serial killer Dylan Miles murdered his victims alongside his ventriloquism figure; now back and with a new goal, Bex and the team try to piece together Dylan's plan before more blood is shed. Directed by Mike Smith and written by Vinny Ferris & Michael Jones-Morales.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

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