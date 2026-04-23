Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Half Man

Half Man S01E01 Preview: Richard Gadd's New Series Debuts Tonight

With Richard Gadd's (Baby Reindeer) Jamie Bell and Gadd-starring Half Man set to hit HBO and HBO Max tonight, here's a preview of the opener.

Article Summary Half Man, from Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell, explores brotherhood, violence, and fragile male relationships.

The six-part limited series covers 30 years in the lives of two broken men, Niall and Ruben.

Episode 1 kicks off with a shocking act of violence at a wedding, unraveling decades of shared history.

Premiering tonight on HBO, HBO Max, and BBC, Half Man promises intense drama and emotional depth.

Capturing 30 years in the lives of two broken men (Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell), Gadd's Half Man is a six-part limited series that explores brotherhood, violence, and the intense fragility of male relationships. Because when things fall apart, sometimes the closest relationships break the hardest. With the series set to premiere tonight on HBO and HBO Max (and on BBC iPlayer, BBC One, and BBC Scotland in the UK and Ireland), we've got a look at a preview of tonight's opener – including an overview, image gallery, and a look at the opening minutes. In addition, we have a look back at the official trailer, as well as a look behind the scenes at how the limited series came together.

Half Man Season 1 Episode 1 Preview

Half Man Season 1 Episode 1: 2018. It's Niall's wedding day as he follows his estranged "brother" Ruben into a barn, away from all his guests. Here, in an explosion of violence, Ruben brutally and shockingly attacks him. Understanding why proves to be the driving question of this drama as we are catapulted back through the decades. Directed by Alexandra Brodski and written by Richard Gadd:

Niall and Ruben are brothers. Not related in blood but the closest you can get. One, fierce and loyal. The other, meek and mild-mannered. Inseparable youth. Brought into each other's lives through death and circumstance, all they have is each other… But when Ruben turns up at Niall's wedding three decades later, everything seems different. He is on edge. Shifty. Not acting like himself. And soon, an explosion of violence takes place which catapults us back through their lives, from the eighties to the present day.

Joining Gadd and Bell for the series are Stuart Campbell, Mitchell Robertson, Neve McIntosh, Marianne McIvor, Charlie De Melo, Bilal Hasna, Julie Cullen, Amy Manson, Anjli Mohindra, Tim Downie, Tom Andrews, Philippine Velge, Stuart McQuarrie, Sandy Batchelor, Piers Ewart, Scot Greenan, and newcomers Charlotte Blackwood, Calum Manchip, and Kate Robson-Stuart.

HBO and BBC's Half Man is created, written, and executive produced by Richard Gadd. Sophie Gardiner and Anna O'Malley are the executive producers, alongside Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland. The series is directed by Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck. Executive Producers for Mam Tor Productions are Tally Garner and Morven Reid. The series is produced by Mam Tor Productions (a Banijay UK company) in association with Thistledown Pictures, for BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Scotland, and HBO. Banijay Rights handles international distribution outside of BBC and HBO rights. Half Man is supported by Screen Scotland.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!