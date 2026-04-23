Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order S25E18: "Ride or Die" Preview: Maroun Takes on Her Mentor

ADA Maroun takes on her mentor during a murder trial involving a murdered local TV reporter in NBC's Law & Order, S25E18: "Ride or Die."

Article Summary ADA Maroun faces off against her mentor in a high-stakes murder trial on Law & Order Season 25, Episode 18.

A brutal murder of a local TV reporter sets off a tense legal battle between prosecution and defense.

Episode "Ride or Die" is directed by Oscar Lozoya and written by Jolie Huang & Jennifer Vanderbes.

Catch Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, and more as Law & Order delivers its signature courtroom drama.

The brutal murder of a local television reporter finds ADA Maroun (Odelya Halevi) taking on her mentor, who takes the case for the defense in tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order, starring Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, David Ajala, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, and Tony Goldwyn. Here's a look at the official overview, trailer, image gallery, and more for S25E18: "Ride or Die":

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 18: "Ride or Die" Preview

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 18: "Ride or Die" – A talented local news reporter is brutally murdered; Maroun's mentor takes the case for the defense, pitting Maroun against the woman who shaped her career. Directed by Oscar Lozoya and written by Jolie Huang & Jennifer Vanderbes.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.

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