Fear the Walking Dead Cast Honors Lennie James in New Tribute Video

In the following video, Fear the Walking Dead's Colman Domingo, Kim Dickens, Jenna Elfman & more say goodbye to Lennie James (Morgan Jones).

While there are six more episodes of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead to go before the long-running spinoff series shuffles off AMC's programming coil for good, midseason finale "All I See Is Red" closed the book on the story of Lennie James' Morgan Jones. With Mo (Zoey Merchant) by his side, Morgan made the decision to make his way back to Alexandria… to make his way back home. And though James had some thoughts to share about a possible future for the character (more on that in a minute), for now? Well, it's time for a serious kick to the feels as the cast of Fear TWD spends some time in front of the camera to honor James' run on the series.

For a look at the cast of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead offering James best wishes and tons of love, check out the featurette below – and following that, check out what we know so far about the spinoff series' final six episodes.

"I think it's just the way the story panned out for the final season. I think it was to do with timings – when was best for the story [showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg] wanted to tell in the final season and, in a way, to dedicate a chunk of the first six episodes to Morgan's story and then continue as they mean to go on," James shared during a recent interview, confirming that Morgan will not appear in the final six episodes. But considering how Morgan's story ended (for now, check out our review), would it be wrong for fans to think that a Rick (Andrew Lincoln) & Morgan reunion is on the horizon – maybe if there's a second season of the Rick Grimes/Michonne (Danai Gurira) spinoff?

"In all honesty, every and anything is possible. And I know it's something that a certain percentage of our fans would like. I would show up to work with Andy again any time. But as anybody who knows me knows, I'm fiercely protective of Morgan's story. And as far as I'm concerned, at this particular moment in time, this is the end of the road for Morgan. You'll only see him again if a story comes up within the universe that is just too good to say no to," Morgan shared.

The other thing that "All I See Is Red" did was hand the narrative baton back to Madison (Kim Dickens), with the series coming full circle as Madison, Daniel Salazar (Rubèn Blades), Luciana (Danay García), (possibly) a returning Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey)… and, of course, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). In the following featurette, we get some prime looks towards the end of the video of what's still to come during the show's final run – we have a feeling that OG Fear TWD fans are going to be very excited.

