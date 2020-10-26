Fear the Walking Dead Preview: Will Virginia Make Dorie An Example?

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is putting on one helluva' sixth season, treating each episode as a mini-movie that takes a much-appreciated deep-dive into each of our characters while still weaving into the larger narrative. Best part? The fine folks that make up the TWD universe are noticing, bringing the series some of its best reviews yet. With that in mind, we already have a fresh look at next Sunday's John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt)-focused episode that finds our gunslinger getting a chance to live out a lawman's life thanks to Virginia (Colby Minifie). Meanwhile, Strand (Colman Domingo) continues picking the right time to be Strand, Morgan (Lennie James) makes a move, and more (sorry, doesn't look like we're getting more Dwight/Sherry yet).

Here's a look at the first sneak preview for next Sunday's episode "The Key"- with Dorie looking to investigate a death that Virginia clearly has no interest in seeing investigated. Following that, we have the all-too-brief episode overview and official mini-trailer:

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 4 "The Key": John secretly investigates a death that is written off as an accident. Written by David Johnson.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.