Fear the Walking Dead S06: Is Strand Reading from Negan's Playbook?

With only a little more than a month to go until Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC for the second half of its sixth season, Sunday night brought a new preview that has some striking similarities to the original franchise series. In the clip below, Strand's (Colman Domingo) apparently taking a page out of Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) old playbook by lining up some familiar faces outside and on their knees awaiting… something. Either Strand's taking this "deep undercover" to a whole new level or he's getting comfortable with Virginia's (Colby Minifie) way of doing things. Either way, it doesn't look like Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) or Al (Maggie Grace) feel like trusting him any time soon- especially when Strand brings the grief to Morgan's (Lennie James) front door.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for the return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead on Sunday, April 11:

When the series returns next month, viewers should expect some new faces (some seen in previous previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B: As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."'

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.