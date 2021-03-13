Fear the Walking Dead S06 Teaser: Luciana's Killer Paint Job & More

With the third of six "extra" episodes of AMC's The Walking Dead set to hit screens this Sunday night, Season 10 (or Season 10C) is close to wrapping up before returning this summer to kick off the long-running series' 11th and final season. This also means we're a little less than a month away from the return of Fear the Walking Dead for the second half of its 6th season- one that viewers and critics alike have embraced and praised since it first premiered its pseudo-anthology season structure. As we've seen so far, Virginia (Colby Minifie) is ready to bring her forces to the front doorstep of Morgan's (Lennie James) new community and let the war rage- but as we've seen from "The End is the Beginning" folks, it's become very clear that Virginia and Morgan are both facing a problem they would best be confronted together.

So for a look at what's ahead as well as at what went on behind the cameras, check out the newest "in production' teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead– set to return on Sunday, April 11 (for AMC+ subscribers, the first episode will be available on Sunday, April 4 – with subsequent episodes debuting every Thursday prior to the episodes' AMC cable premiere):

When the series returns next month, viewers should expect some new faces (some seen in previous previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode. Now here's a look at the newest teaser, "The End is the Beginning":

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.